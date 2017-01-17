MnDOT in SE Minnesota sends out entire snowplow fleet to treat slick roads

Rain and freezing temperatures combined to make some of the slickest driving conditions of the season Monday evening. So MnDOT in southeast Minnesota sent out its entire snowplow fleet to help keep the roads safe.

According to MnDOT Maintenance Supervisor Robert Langanki, all 105 snowplow trucks in the district were applying salt to the roads on Monday.

"We're getting quite a rainstorm right now. With applying these salts that we're putting on the road surfaces, we're hopefully going to keep everything in a wet state," said Langanki. "And we're going to keep applying it to hopefully stay wet so we don't have ice bonding, then have real hazardous conditions."

Dodge County Emergency Management advised no traveling in the county Monday evening, due to the large number of cars that ended up in ditches. In Olmsted County, the Sheriff's Office reported dangerous ice accumulation on secondary roads, particularly gravel ones.

"We just ask the traveling public please to slow down, have better following distance between vehicles, and you should be able to make it home safe," said Langanki. "We're reapplying salt chemical. We're trying to keep the road surfaces wet. And we're going to keep on applying it, working 24 hours a day, until we get the roads back to a clean, dry shape."

On untreated surfaces, like sidewalks, parking lots and small bridges, even walking was difficult due to the thick layers of ice.

"Think about trying to walk on a skating rink," said Langanki. "Your car will not get traction. It will be a hard surface for you to keep moving on. It is actually going to be very hazardous. You can freeze your door shut. You can slip and fall. Ice is bad."