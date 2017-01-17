How to walk safely on icy sidewalks

The roads may be slippery, but even just walking out your front door could be dangerous when walkways are icy.

Here are some tips about how to keep your balance on icy walkways from the University of Illinois' Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology:

1.Keep your hands out of your pockets. Hands in your pockets throw off your center of gravity, so bring gloves instead. Plus, you want your hands out so they can break your fall if you slip.

2. When you walk, bend slightly and keep your feet flat. You want your center of gravity to be as directly over your feet as possible.

3. If you need to carry anything, use a backpack. One bag over a shoulder can easily throw off your balance.

4. As you get in and out of the car, use the car for stability. Feel free to lean on it, grab it, and take your time getting out of the car.

5. Of course, the “penguin” walk. Take small steps, without lifting your feet off the ground much, and shuffle across the ice.

If you're starting to lose your balance, take a break. You're building up momentum as you walk, so you want to stop that momentum – put your arms out, take a few breaths, plant your feet and start again.

