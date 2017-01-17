Viewer Photos: Ice Storm

Monday's storm covered much of the region in a layer of ice.
While making for hazardous walking and driving conditions, there were some positives from the freezing weather.
Viewer Dawn Sipla regularly sends us weather related pictures from the area around her Eastman home.
The weather Monday was a time for her to go out and gather the pictures you see in the slide show.
Thank you Dawn for your wonderful picturesque contributions.
