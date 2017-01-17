WXOW.com Closings and Cancellations Policy

Thank you for choosing WXOW.com for weather-related announcements. WXOW's policy is to publish announcements from schools, major employers, and government agencies online and on television. These announcements typically affect the most people and are most-urgent. We limit our televised cancellation list to these high-priority announcements so our viewers can see them in a timely manner.
Cancellations for other groups, and organizations tend to affect fewer people. These announcements are displayed only on WXOW.com, where time and space limitations are not a factor.
Schools and businesses which regularly make weather-related announcements may request access to our automated reporting system by emailing Internet Director Kevin Millard at kmillard@wxow.com.
Here is the information required to gain access:
Name of Organization:
County:
Mailing Address:
Contact Person Name:
Contact Person's Title:
Business Phone:
Contact Email Address:
Organization Website:
Other organizations may call our newsroom to report a cancellation by calling 507-895-1919 or by sending an email to aedesk@wxow.com.
