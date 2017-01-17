WXOW Closings and Delays Policy

WXOW's goal is to give viewers, web and smart-phone users timely, accurate information about weather-related closings and delays in the WXOW viewing area.

Our policy is to report announcements from schools, churches, major employers (those with 50 or more employees) and government agencies. Closings and delays from these organizations typically affect the most people and are most urgent. In order for viewers and users to receive this important information in a timely manner, WXOW limits its list of closings and delays to these high-priority organizations. With rare exceptions, we cannot accept or report closings or delays from entities that do not meet the criteria noted above.