How to Join WXOW's Closings and Delay Network

WXOW utilizes an automated Closings and Delay system that allows organizations to enter their own information in a secure fashion. 

Schools, large businesses (those with 50 or more paid employees), churches and government agencies which regularly make weather-related announcements may request access to our automated reporting network. 

If your organization meets the above criteria and you would like to obtain a Closings ID and Password, please contact us on company/organization letterhead with the following information: 

  • Organization Name
  • Business/Organization Type (i.e. Daycare, etc)
  • Number of Paid Employees
  • Number of Children/Students (where applicable)
  • Full Address
  • County
  • E-mail address
  • Phone number
  • Authorized Contact Person
  • Contact Person's Home/Cell Number
  • Correspondence must contain the name, official title and signature of the person requesting the ID Code and Password.

Mail to:

Closings and Delay Network
            WXOW-TV
            attn: Kevin Millard
            3705 CTH 25
            La Crescent, MN 55947

Or send on letterhead via e-mail attachment to:  kmillard@wxow.com

We will contact your organization to verify the information you've provided.  Your Closings ID and Password will be sent after we contact you to verify identification.  We do NOT provide closing IDs and passwords over the telephone! 

