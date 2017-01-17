How to Join WXOW's Closings and Delay Network

WXOW utilizes an automated Closings and Delay system that allows organizations to enter their own information in a secure fashion.

Schools, large businesses (those with 50 or more paid employees), churches and government agencies which regularly make weather-related announcements may request access to our automated reporting network.

If your organization meets the above criteria and you would like to obtain a Closings ID and Password, please contact us on company/organization letterhead with the following information:

Organization Name

Business/Organization Type (i.e. Daycare, etc)

Number of Paid Employees

Number of Children/Students (where applicable)

Full Address

County

E-mail address

Phone number

Authorized Contact Person

Contact Person's Home/Cell Number

Correspondence must contain the name, official title and signature of the person requesting the ID Code and Password.

Mail to:

Closings and Delay Network

WXOW-TV

attn: Kevin Millard

3705 CTH 25

La Crescent, MN 55947

Or send on letterhead via e-mail attachment to: kmillard@wxow.com

We will contact your organization to verify the information you've provided. Your Closings ID and Password will be sent after we contact you to verify identification. We do NOT provide closing IDs and passwords over the telephone!