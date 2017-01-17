Clearing standing water following ice storm

The rain, snow, and sleet over the past couple weeks has caused excess water to build up.

Jared Greeno, Waste Water Superintendent with the City of La Crosse's Utility Department said it's tricky with the temperatures constantly rising and falling.

"In the City of La Crosse we have six thousand catch basins that drain the water from the street, eventually to the Mississippi River. That's a lot of catch basins or drains to keep clean within the city. So we have, approximately ten pieces of equipment working right now," said Greeno.

One operator was out overnight working on heavily traveled roads such as Losey Boulevard and Mormon Coulee Road to make sure the water drains off and isn't a hazard for drivers.

"It's froze so solid that it takes them awhile to bust through that ice and snow to get to the drain, which we call a catch basin to drain that water. So I guess as far as a resident of La Crosse, what can you do? Be patient with us," added Greeno.

Doug Kerns, Sidewalk Coordinator with the Engineering Department for the City of La Crosse stressed that the best way to reduce water build up, is to make sure driveways and lead walks from curbs to sidewalks are clear. This allows pathways for the water to flow.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse Water Utility