La Crosse resident to attend fifth Presidential Inauguration

The 58th Presidential Inauguration is only a few days away.

"I look at this whole week of celebration, it really is history in the making," expressed Sue Lynch, President of the La Crosse County Republican Women.

She left La Crosse Tuesday for Washington, D.C. to attend her 5th Presidential Inauguration, one she said is a little more special than usual.

"What I'm looking forward to this time, is to attend the party for Speaker Ryan. We've never had a speaker here from Wisconsin and there's a black tie event at the Library of Congress on Thursday evening. I'll be going along with my children and my granddaughter," added Lynch.

The swearing in of the 45th President of the United States is one that comes with a lot of mixed emotions and backlash from people following a highly contentious election.

However, those with the Republican party in La Crosse, like Chairman, Bill Feehan said this is the time to unite.

"The American people need to rally behind our president and even the people who don't necessarily like Donald Trump or agree with what he said, I think we all need to come together as a nation," said Feehan.

"Younger kids, you know, get involved in the process because it's these opportunities that you can experience be it Republican, Democrat, Independent, Green, I don't care," added Lynch.

The black tie ball event for Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday will be followed by an event held by Governor Walker.

Other events taking place include: a morning worship service, procession to the capitol, a parade, a ball, and of course the swearing in and inaugural address by President-Elect Trump.