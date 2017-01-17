McKeeson closing La Crosse facility

McKeeson Corporation said Tuesday that it is closing its La Crosse distribution facility and laying off its workforce of 67 people.

The company sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announcing the plan to close the facility at 3003 Airport Road by May 5.

The international company distributes medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and health supplies.

According to a letter from Pete Stone, McKeeson's Senior Vice President, Corporate Public Affairs, the first layoffs are slated to start on March 31 and continue into May. A copy of the letter is below.

The letter said employees were first informed of the closing in February, 2015. The majority of those losing their jobs, some 50 employees, are classified in the letter as Material Handlers.

A release from the DWD said the Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Area Rapid Response team will offer job services to those laid off employees.