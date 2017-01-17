Hearing hopes to address long term transportation solutions

The Sustainable La Crosse Commission will host an alternative transportation forum on Wednesday as part of an effort to facilitate dialogue and ideas for the city's long term transportation plan.

The ideas will begin to take form between 2030 and 2040, however the city has now is the perfect time to start creating a plan.

"You don't want to get to the point where you have high speed capacity car-focused transportation solutions ripping apart your neighborhoods," Mayor Tim Kabat said. "So we're looking at solutions that involve our current infrastructure and making it more efficient and sustainable."

One idea created at past public meetings is adding a third lane to high traffic highways, like Highway 16 or Highway 35.

"We could have a third lane of traffic in the morning and then again in the evening and that would be accompanied by signage and striping. It makes more sense to me than cutting into the bluff or expanding into the marsh."

The process of developing ideas for long term solutions is nothing new to the Coulee Region. Conversations between La Crosse and the DOT have been ongoing since the 1990s. But city officials say differing opinions are partly to blame for the process being dragged out.

"We have a disagreement in terms of what Wisconsin DOT wants and what the preference of the local people of La Crosse is," Mike Giese, Chairman of the La Crosse Sustainability Commission, said. "We also have differing views from urban and rural citizens in addition to not really articulating what we've wanted in the future."

Giese said with dwindling maintenance dollars and an increased number of people on the roadway, the city must begin making decisions on how to become more economically efficient as well as taking the environment and sustainability into account.

"Transportation is a critical infrastructure," he said. "We can't afford not to address it."

The meeting will take place at 5:30 on Wednesday in the third floor conference room in La Crosse City Hall.