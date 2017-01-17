Video of La Crosse teens skating on roads gains national attention

La Crosse received some national attention on Tuesday morning after a La Crosse man took some video of his sons skating on the street.

The video was posted on Monday night by local radio show host Bob Schmidt. His sons skated on the ice in shoes before putting on ice skates. The video kept getting shared until it became a viral hit. Schmidt said he was surprised at the attention the video attracted.

"I didn't think this would do nearly what it did. I thought maybe my friends would look at it, and maybe it would get shared a couple of times, but I think it was like 15,000 shares. It was on Good Morning America this morning," said Schmidt. "Somebody said the Weather Channel had it on their website, on weather.com as well, so it's kind of crazy how big the video went."

Schmidt's video has more than 800,000 view and counting. He doesn't know if his sons will be skating on the roads anymore.

"Maybe they're already out there," Schmidt said. "Other kids have already tried since then. I would suggest to get those blades sharpened after you're through skating on the street."