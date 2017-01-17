Gundersen Health System buys local pharmacies

Gundersen Health System purchased a local, previously individually-owned, pharmacy last week.

The Cass Street Pharmacy was known as the "neighborhood" pharmacy. Opened in 1989, it was originally named The Medicine Shoppe. For more than 20 years, the pharmacy offered health services from vaccinations to medication refills.

Former owner Ken Ford retired last Friday. Gundersen Health System also purchased Medpak located on King Street in La Crosse.