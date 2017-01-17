Slippery roads increase business for towing companies

Icy roadways have created a lot of work for towing businesses in the La Crosse area.

With freezing temperatures and ice covered roadways, drivers were advised to stay off the roads. Drivers sliding off the roads was a common story on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Craig's Towing in La Crosse has received up to 40 phone calls from those in need of help. Owner, Sue Rednebaugh, said even the tow trucks face dangerous conditions when responding to these calls.

"We just tell people that it could be two hours, it could be four hours, and we might even go out there and not be able to get on the road because it's just not safe," Rednebaugh said. "And until it's sanded or salted or safe to get on to help them, it isn't going to help to get us in trouble where we are at."

She reminds people to slow down. The standing water could be masking an icy surface. She said that although she is happy business is high, she still wants everyone to put safety first.