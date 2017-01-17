Bauer's in La Crescent busy clearing roads from snow and ice

Employees of Bauer's Market and Nursery, Inc. in La Crescent have been working since Monday night sanding the streets and clearing snow out of parking lots.

Owner Bruce Bauer said says safety drives his business during the winter months.

"We just want it safe for people so they can traverse and go about their things as if the storm was even a non-event for you," said Bauer.

Bauer's Market and Nursery, Inc. plows and sands the parking lots of local businesses and senior living apartments. Bauer says that although it is easy to be caught off-guard by the weather, his equipment is prepared for both snow and ice. His truck is stocked with sand, an item that seems to be running out locally.