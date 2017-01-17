Plea deal reached in killing of 13-year-old girl in 1982

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lawyers have worked out a plea deal in the case of a Milwaukee man charged with killing a 13-year-old girl in 1982.

Fifty-one-year-old Jose E. Ferreira Jr. pleaded not guilty in 2015 to second-degree homicide in the death of Carrie Ann Jopek after confessing to a crisis line counselor, a TV station and his wife. In recent months his attorneys had tried to establish that another man may have killed the girl

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2iFk4VA ) that Ferreira agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force, and false imprisonment, both as a party to the crimes. He faces a maximum of seven years total at his sentencing March 17.

Jopek's parents, Carolyn and Frederick Tousignant, said they were satisfied with the outcome.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

