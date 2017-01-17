Plea deal reached in killing of 13-year-old girl in 1982 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Plea deal reached in killing of 13-year-old girl in 1982

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lawyers have worked out a plea deal in the case of a Milwaukee man charged with killing a 13-year-old girl in 1982.

Fifty-one-year-old Jose E. Ferreira Jr. pleaded not guilty in 2015 to second-degree homicide in the death of Carrie Ann Jopek after confessing to a crisis line counselor, a TV station and his wife. In recent months his attorneys had tried to establish that another man may have killed the girl

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2iFk4VA ) that Ferreira agreed Tuesday to plead guilty to attempted second-degree sexual assault with use of force, and false imprisonment, both as a party to the crimes. He faces a maximum of seven years total at his sentencing March 17.

Jopek's parents, Carolyn and Frederick Tousignant, said they were satisfied with the outcome.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.