Former La Crosse Mayor honored with Martin Luther King Jr Leadership Award

A former La Crosse mayor with a history of social justice over a 40 year career was honored Tuesday night, receiving the Martin Luther King Jr Award for Leadership.

After serving in the Wisconsin State Assembly for 16 years, John Medinger served as Mayor of La Crosse for two terms. As mayor, he created La Crosse's first anti-racism task force, worked heavily with the Hmong community and helped create the first Martin Luther King Jr celebration event in La Crosse. Past winners of this award like Maureen Freedland said this only scratches the surface of the work he's accomplished, and that it's high time he was honored for his service.

"He's stood up for the minority communities in La Crosse and he's always been there as a mentor and a guide for everyone," said Freedland. "Frankly, it's his turn for this honor and we're very pleased that he considers it an honor also."

Medinger said he's very honored to be receiving this award, with Dr King being a personal hero of his. He also said that the work he's done over his career will continue the rest of his life.

"[It's] a part of who I am," Medinger said. "It's part of why I care so much about other folks, whether they're Latino, Muslim, gay, African American or poor white folks... anybody that needs a hand up, I'm willing to extend that hand."

Medinger said that early on in his life, bearing witness to jim crow laws in Virginia was a strong motivator for his civil rights and anti-poverty work.