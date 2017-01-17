Koenig keys comeback for Badgers

Bronson Koenig scored 16 points, 10 in a key run that turned the game around, and No. 17 Wisconsin survived a scare from Michigan 68-64 on Tuesday night.

Michigan (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten) seemed to have Wisconsin (15-3, 4-1) on the ropes at one point in the second half. Wisconsin's Ethan Happ went to the bench with his third foul early and could largely only watch as the Wolverines went on a 17-2 run that put them up 38-30.

The Wolverines even hit 3s on consecutive possessions after Wisconsin tied the game at 43.

Then Koenig took over.

Zak Showalter got the run started with a tough putback before Koenig reeled off the next 10 points. He scored on Duncan Robinson with a nice reverse to tie the game, dropped a 3 from well beyond the arc and then hit another from the corner, and suddenly the Badgers were up 55-49. Nigel Hayes added a 3-pointer to cap the run.

Wisconsin had to hold off a final rally from the Wolverines. After Hayes missed two free throws, Zak Irvin hit a 3 to cut the lead to 66-64. But Koenig hit two free throws to put an end to the threat.

Hayes and Vitto Brown each scored 13 points for the Badgers.

Irvin scored 20 points to lead Michigan.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Illinois' Maverick Morgan questioned Michigan's toughness after the Illini beat the Wolverines 85-69 on Jan. 11, calling them a "white-collar team traditionally." Going into the Kohl Center and pulling off the win would have gone a long way to putting that notion to rest.

Wisconsin: It isn't often someone has to take this team and put it on his shoulders. Koenig showed he can be that guy.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines host Illinois on Saturday, their second meeting in a span of 10 days.

Wisconsin: The Badgers travel to Minnesota on Saturday.