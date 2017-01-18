Winter Rec-Fest Medallion found after two clues

The search is over for this year's Winter Rec-Fest Medallion.

It was found Thursday afternoon in Hickey Park on the north side of La Crosse according to Jared Flick of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Mark and Kim Schmidtknecht tracked the medallion down.

In case you're wondering, here are all of the clues prepared for the medallion hunt along with the meanings behind them.

Clue 1

The flake for the Winter RecFest is hidden.

You can find it somewhere in the city of La Crosse.

Use luck, chance or skill to breakdown the clues

And you'll be viewed as the medallion hunt boss.

Clue 2

One is open. One is closed.

And a chip shot away from several bars.

There's also a neighborhood in the vicinity,

But a five iron away from fast-moving cars.

Clue 3

$500 if you nail down these directions

And if your victory route matches perception.

A guy and his buddy named Ed can help.

It's finding the correct links to avoid deception.

Clue 4

No schools and nary a church to see.

Avoid hospitals and government employee throng.

But you can almost see an island.

Plus, a family business with it's named spelled wrong.

Clue 5

Jumpin' Jack Flash is a Stones refrain.

And yummy, yummy, yummy is more than a gastric delight.

Something posted as public is so very close

And a repetitive sports plea is just out of sight.

Clue 6

On Hillbillies they said, Y'all come back now."

On Seinfeld it's more a matter of a name.

There's lots of parking nearby if you're on this hunt

And a boulevard to cross for the fame.

Clue 7

A morning-after embarrassment

And a bus stop at this location.

If you can't see garages, you're lost.

Look around the corner for a money vocation.

Clue 8

Think of two numbers that add up to eight

And a year when Elvis wore green.

Search a place with a basketball hoop, in fact, two

And a Wrigley-like fence to be seen.

Clue 9

Something tall, big and slippery at this spot.

It's color close to a Navajo tradition.

Lots of things to climb and swing

To help keep kids in good condition.

Clue 10

Give me liberty or give me death.

That street should lead you to the right park.

Now find the steps and you'll find the flake.

That's it for another Winter RecFest lark.

Meanings:

1. "City of La Crosse" is posted on park sign "chance" refers to nearby 2nd Chance Resale "view" refers to Bridgeview Plaza

2. "open" air shelter and one en"closed" shelter nearby monkey "bars" Lots of nearby houses Rose Street with "fast cars"

3. "nail" refers to L.A. Nails "route" refers to posted bike route sign third line refers to nearby Sherwin-"Ed" Williams Paint store chain "link" fence

4. first 2 lines where not to look nearby Coney "Island" sign H&R Block "family" is really Bloch

5. Jumpin" Jack Flash is a gas, gas, gas and refers to Clark Gas " YYY" band was Ohio Express and refers to Express Employment office "public" alley signs "sports

plea" is hut, hut and refers to Pizza Hut

6. "Y'all" refers to nearby U-Haul Kramer's first name is Cosmo and refers to nearby CosmoProf "parking lot" at shopping center "boulevard" between street

and park

7. "embarrassment" is a hickey (Badger/Hickey Park) "bus stop" at park lot of "garages" "money" refers to Alliance Bank

8. HW 53 numbers "add up to eight" Elvis was in the army in 1959, which is the year posted on park sign one "basketball hoop" in the park and one by garage

one fence at park is well-vined like "Wrigley"

9. first two lines refer to sort-of turquoise slide and obviously lots of playground equipment

10. "liberty" street and the "steps" to the playground castle

They also sent out a reminder about the rules for the medallion hunt:

Rule 1: If you find the Medallion, return it to the Parks and Recreation Department, Mon. - Fri., 8:30AM - 5:00PM to claim your prizes.

Rule 2: Acting agents of the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department are not eligible.

Rule 3: The Medallion will not be found on private property and will not require climbing.

Rule 4: Winners may be utilized for media purposes.

Rule 5: If you have any questions regarding the hunt, please us at call (608) 789-7533.