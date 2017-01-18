Old County Admin building holds furniture sale - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Old County Admin building holds furniture sale

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The Old County Administration Center is holding a special moving sale this week.

Dozens of items such as chairs, desks and file cabinets are available for pick-up by the public. On Wednesday, all items are $5, however Thursday and Friday everything is free.

The county said most of the furniture was inherited from the old Associated Bank building and making it available to the public is part of the county's mission.

"What we're trying to do here at the county, is this really goes toward our philosophy about sustainability and re-purposing," organizer Bryan Jostad, said. "Quite frankly, what we're trying to do here is keep things out of the landfill."

The sale will take place Thursday from 7-3 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday at the old County Admin building.

