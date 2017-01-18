Onalaska police searching for wanted suspect

The Onalaska Police Department continues to search for a wanted suspect last seen Tuesday night in the area of Highway 16 and Highway 157.

According to the department, at 4:21 on Tuesday afternoon, a call came in regarding an incident involving 33-year-old Joshua Kletzke in the Festival Foods Parking lot on Crossing Meadows Dr.

According to the call, it is alleged Kletzke was angry and threatening to shoot a female acquaintance.

Responding officers observed him flee the area in a vehicle. The car was later located stuck in a snowbank in the 800 block of 11th Avenue South. Kletzke fled from the vehicle in a northeast direction, according to the department.

Law enforcement officers from Onalaska, La Crosse and La Crosse County spent several hours searching for him. The city of Onalaska Code Red System was used to alert residents located in the search area.

The department is urging citizens to not approach Kletzke. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 immediately. If you'd like to report a tip or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Onalaska Police Department 608-785-5940.

According to the department, Kletzke is approximately 5'10" and weights around 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is described as having a medium build. He may be wearing a gray hoodie with black print.

The Code Red alert was not a city wide broadcast. The alert went out to a specific area based on the known location of Kletzke.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, he is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant and charges from the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department. Charges from Tuesday night's incident include Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of an Electronic Weapon. The firearm and electronic weapon were recovered at the scene of the incident.