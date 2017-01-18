12-year-old arrested after threatening to kill police

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a 12-year-old boy after he threatened to kill police officers and their family at the West Towne Mall Tuesday night.

Police say the boy had a look-alike gun tucked into his waistband.

Private security had called for police to respond after several young men caused a disturbance at the food court. The 12-year-old continued to escalate his behavior as an officer tried to calm him down.

A couple of additional officer arrived for backup, and the suspect, who did not want to identify himself, yelled out multiple threats to officers.

The 12-year-old yelled, "I'm going to kill you, your wife, and your children." He had a black BB gun that looked like a real 9mm pistol.

Police took the suspect to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of battery, carrying a firearm/pellet under the age of 18, prosecutor or law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and resisting/obstructing.