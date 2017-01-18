YWCA receives big gift

The La Crosse YWCA received a check in the amount of $14,500 from Toyota of La Crosse, the result of a holiday campaign by the auto dealership.

The money raised will go directly into various YWCA programs which include advocacy mentoring for teens and housing for women and children.

According to YWCA Executive Director Ruthann Schultz, the check donation final number was a nice surprise and a gift that doesn't just come along. Toyota donated $100 for every new vehicle sale in the month of November and December.

General Manager Sean Green stated that originally they hoped to raise around $12,000. Exceeding that goal by $2,500 was a bonus.

"We truly appreciate the customers in the La Crosse area and we were very happy to make an even bigger donation because of the big boost in sales," he said.