Highway 53 meeting recaps plans

A meeting Wednesday afternoon focused on Highway 53 development plans and community discussions.

Tim Acklin, Senior Planner and Heritage Preservation for the City of La Crosse said right now, the focus is figuring out exactly what people in the community want.

"We purposely held meetings for the business community, we walked to every business in this corridor and invited them to meetings, invited them to talk with them and things of that nature. So we had a good talk with them, we had a lot of stakeholder meetings with area realtors," said Acklin.

Contractors, developers, and various community organizations were involved in meetings in order to gain a broader sense of what improvements people want to see on the Northside.

Reviewing past plans, as well as conducting a land use, transportation, and marketing analysis are all currently in the works.

