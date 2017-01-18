Minnesota officials seek tax break for Wisconsin workers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota officials seek tax break for Wisconsin workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

House Taxes Committee Chairman Greg Davids has proposed a bill to help Minnesota residents, who may pay higher taxes due to working in Wisconsin.

The Post Bulletin reports the proposed bill would offset the higher taxes in Wisconsin and give Minnesota residents a tax credit.

The estimated cost of the bill in the first year would be $8.6 million and would drop to $6 million a year later.

The bill is under consideration to be included in a larger tax bill.

For more than 40 years Minnesota had a tax reciprocity agreement with Wisconsin, before it came to an end in 2009.

Around 24,000 Minnesota residents work in Wisconsin.

Davids, a republican from Preston, represents District 28B which covers Houston and Fillmore counties.

