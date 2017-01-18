Lofts celebrate grand opening in historical building

A more than 100 year old building in the City of La Crosse celebrated its most recent renovation Wednesday.

Of all the renovation projects MetroPlains Management LLC has tackled, they said the old Gund Brewery was definitely one of the most difficult.

"It had a lot of challenges. The condition of the exterior masonry was not good so it took an enormous amount of work on the exterior of the building," said Randy Schold, Partner with MetroPlains LLC.

New doors and windows were put in place along with updated lighting and plumbing.

"Having this great pallete of wonderful structure, wonderful floor, ceiling components, wood beams, steal columns and very high ceilings," added Schold.

On the first floor is where horse stables and carriages with the John Gund Brewing Company were in 1902, now it's housing 25 unites ready for people to move into.

After the prohibition forced the brewery to close in the 1920s, the facility became an armory before evolving into Bakalars Sausage Company-now that history is displayed on the wall in enlarged postcard images.

"I really like the postcards because it tells the story right where you are," expressed Anne Ketz Real Estate Coordinator for the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota, the organization responsible for planning and displaying historical images.

As an affordable housing unit, the lofts offer a range of rental prices for people with varying incomes. With six of the units within the completed structure being reserved for people who were previously homeless, as well as families.

"One would never know walking into the building or a specific apartment that an apartment on the lower end of that scale is any different, because they're not," added Schold.

The project is a $3.4 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit deal.

