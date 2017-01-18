Koenig takes over when pressure was on

Bronson Koenig is serving us a reminder of why he's considered one of the top point guards in the Big Ten, perhaps the country.

The La Crosse native put the Badgers on his back in the final minutes.

Wisconsin trailed Michigan 49-43 Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

That's when Koenig went off, taking the ball to the basket with authority and showing his shooting range from beyond the arc.

The Aquinas grad scored 10 straight points during a 15-0 Badgers run that gave them the lead for good and helped them avoid an upset loss at home.

""Yeah, I was pretty frustrated the whole game because I wasn't just getting many looks and I knew I had to get myself going somehow, especially with the way the game was going. I kind of just kept telling myself to keep staying aggressive. I've taken over games before. So, I knew I was capable of it and I just needed to stay confident and stay on the attack," Koenig said.

The Badgers will play at Minnesota on Saturday.