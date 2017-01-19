5 reasons why your finances might be stuck in the 90s

If you feel like your finances are not so fly, you may need the 411 from financial expert Mike Kojonen who joins us with an interesting topic: finances stuck in the 90s.

Kojonen said he has five indicators to show how your money management might be decades behind.

1. Autopay is a mystery

Kojonen recommends to his clients to set up autopay for the bills that don't change, like your mortgage, your car payment or your rent. He doesn't recommend autopay for bills that fluctuate, like your credit card or your cable bill. Sitting down to pay those each month will force you to look at them and evaluate whether you are buying things you really need.

2. Your phone doesn't help you shop

Remember when all you could do with a phone was talk on it? Kojonen suggests taking advantage of your phone's features by installing some price-checking apps like Amazon Price Check and Red Laser. You can use the apps to scan bar codes at the store and then compare prices directly with Amazon or another website. The goal here is to always be getting the best deal.

3. You don't know your score

Your credit score is the key to your financial health. Lenders use your credit score to determine whether or not you'll get a loan, and at what interest rate You can get your score for free once a year on Kojonen's website, preserveyourdollars.com.

4. You think your job will fund your retirement

Pensions are quickly becoming a thing of the past. You cannot count on your employer to fund your retirement---you need to take control. If your employer does offer a 401(k), take advantage of it right away. You can never start too early saving for retirement.

5. Managing your money is someone else's job

You need to take an active role in your finances- don't leave it all to your spouse or partner. Kojonen advises couples to work together on a budget and a plan for their financial futures. He said both people in a relationship should know where the money is going and how to access it.