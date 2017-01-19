English named La Crosse Firefighter of the Year

The La Crosse Fire Department recognizes quality employees that serve people in La Crosse.

On Thursday, they announced their Firefighter of the Year for 2016.

Todd English has worked as an Engineer with the La Crosse Fire Department for 20 years and said he never expected this recognition.

"Pretty speechless really, big surprise overwhelmed. I guess, I never set out to do anything like this to get the recognition, but it feels good," English.

According to the department, the Firefighter of the Year should: represent the department in a positive manner (even when off duty), actively pursue opportunities to expand their knowledge, share what they know with others, and embody the LCFD Mission Statement.

"We're not just here to help people when they call 9-1-1, I think my job as a firefighter is to help the community that you live in. So jump on board, try to get things going. Started with Muscular Dystrophy Association, we do the fill the boot. We do some other benefits stash bash, we do a Christmas party and any time we get together there's something we're donating the money towards," added English.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Fire Department