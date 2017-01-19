Discussion surrounds more cell towers in La Crosse

Two private companies, Mobilitie LLC and WITN LLC want to install more cell towers to improve communication capabilities in the City of La Crosse.

Their request is to place a total of 13 cell towers at various locations. Including:

222 14th Street N.

400 East Ave. N

1725 State Street (Two towers)

200 6th Street S.

411 11th Street S.

429 8th Street S.

826 8th Street S.

927 6th Street S.

1701 Miller Street

1800 7th Street S.

2015 Avon Street

612 Market Street

City Council Member Bob Seaquist said the nature of cell data is typically small, closely spaced towers with low power.

"Around the university and downtown areas you'll see cellular antennas plastered on the buildings, we have them on City Hall. Which would be a good example, which would be about sixty-seventy feet tall where there were a number of antennas. I suspect they want to do this just because it's cheaper," said Seaquist.

He stressed not to focus on the number of towers, while this suggests the amount they want to place on public land, they can still place as many as they want on private land.

"They can still put as many as they want in private locations. The Wisconsin legislature took that power away from us to regulate anything about this. It just happens that on the public property, we have a small opportunity to weigh in on whether these are necessary or not. But there still could be a bunch going up and we can't do a thing about it," added Seaquist.

The proposal is not without controversy. A meeting to discuss this matter will take place on Monday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, it is open to the public to attend.