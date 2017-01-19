UW-La Crosse resident assistants prepare for the semester

Winter break is coming to an end for UW-La Crosse students, which means moving back into the residence halls this coming weekend.

Resident assistants are busy this week getting ready for students to move into the dorms by ensuring that all safety protocols are up to date, and by also making the halls feel like "home" for students by creating dorm decorations.

RA's say that during the first semester, establishing a relationship with students on their floor is their top priority. During second semester, they focus on continuing to build new relationships and also encourage students to become more active on campus throughout various organizations.

"This is a time of the year when students can start exploring a little bit more. They're a little bit more comfortable, and they can start exploring more opportunities on campus that are available with different organizations or just getting more involved in the hall." Senior Staff Resident Assistant Becky Schwartz said.

Saturday will be the busiest move in day for the students. La Crosse residents should expect high traffic on streets near campus such as La Crosse Street.