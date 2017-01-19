Green and gold sprinkles take over Linda's Bakery

Packer fans can expect a big rivalry this coming Sunday as the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Conference Championship game.

Fans hosting parties and watching the game have the opportunity to pick up their favorite Packer themed baked goods at Linda's Bakery in West Salem. Linda's Bakery has a long standing tradition when the Packers make the playoffs they decorate their treats with green and gold.

The bakery sells everything from Packer cupcakes, Aaron Rodgers themed cakes, green and gold doughnuts and hamburger buns.

"We have a lot of people asking for Packers stuff a lot of people must have Packer parties have sandwiches...burgers...want their sweet treats cupcakes cookies. We're from Wisconsin so we have to show our support, go Pack go!" Manager Mandy Garves said.

The green and yellow sprinkles will continue to fly around the bakery throughout the Packers run during the post-season.

If you need to pick up your favorite Packer goodies, Linda's Bakery is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Packers will take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at 2:05 p.m.