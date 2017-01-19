Local Muslim American community hopes to educate and promote tolerance

Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Friday morning.

During the campaign, Trump called for a ban on Muslim immigrants to the United States and for the establishment of a registry to keep track of Muslims already here. He says it's an attempt to fight terrorism, but the local Muslim community hopes to use the inauguration as a way to educate and unite all Americans.

Dr. Mohamed Elhindi says the Muslim population in the La Crosse area is small.

"I would not say more than 200 or 300 in the Muslim members that are part of our mosque," said Elhindi.

But the Muslim American community has been growing across the nation, making it a hot issue in Donald Trump's presidential campaign on both sides of the aisle.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-California) spoke about her disappointment in the political sphere based on "divisiveness and based on not wanting to allow Muslims into the country and deporting our Dreamers."

Trump's words have been labeled by some as hateful and divisive, but the local Muslim community is sharing a different message.

"Diversity is what makes this country great. Diverse leaders--that's what makes this country great. Nothing unites us other than being American," said Elhindi.

Dr. Elhindi says education is the key to uniting Americans moving forward.

"We are focused on putting yourself out there, and helping people understand who we are, helping them understand how we can build bridges with them, helping people understand that we are as American as you," said Elhindi. "We care as much as you."

Alexis Salem, a Muslim student at Winona State University, advocates for groups marginalized on campus. She says the inauguration isn't a time to be anti-Trump. Instead, she is using it as an opportunity to help others be informed.

"Really, it's our turn to sit there and educate other people because it's very important that people know the truth about what we think," Salem said. "And not just speculations made to the public by someone who has no evidence of knowing who we are."

And whatever happens during the Trump administration, Salem plans to continue advocating.

"I just need to continue doing what I'm doing with advocacy work and educating the community the best I can about my people, my culture, and my religion," Salem said.

Muslim Americans in the area hope the nation learns a lesson from local communities.

"This area I think people have more tolerance, more understanding, and are more open to meeting other people, because remember, diversity is our strength. Diversity is what makes this country great," Dr. Elhindi said.

The Winona Muslim Student Association is hosting an public lecture on Friday, January 20. It starts at 6:30 pm in Stark Hall Room 103. Nationally recognized speaker Dr. Tamim Saidi will speak followed by a question and answer session.