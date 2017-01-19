Everyone Has a Story: Teri Tenseth Market, from out of shape to fit and happy

Teri Tenseth Market says she does not miss the 209 pound version of herself.

"My back was killing me. I was at the chiropractor two to three times a week. One time I tried to get up from a pushup and my husband who was my fiance at the time had to help me. I had tears coming down my eyes. I was disgusted with myself, that I let myself get that far," said Teri.

Teri started working out and making healthy food choices. She was feeling great for a while but then something changed.

"I'm driving back from Minneapolis with my mom and there's a rest stop and I'm like if I can just make it to this leg, if i can just make it to this leg...because at one point I was like I'm gonna take this car and I'm gonna crash it into a wall," said Teri.

Teri later found out that depression runs in her family and both she and her mother suffered from too little or too much estrogen. Workouts were her saving grace because medicine could only do so much.

"The only think i looked forward to was seeing my husband and going to the gym. Everything would just go away. That was my sanctuary. That was me time. I could make progress there. That was something I could look forward to," said Teri.

Teri went from sobbing on the floor trying to do a push up to training for triathlons and to center stage at body building competitions.

"People have so many questions once they see you in a bikini. They're like 'Oh wow! How did you get into that?'" said Teri.

Teri admits to still not being totally comfortable with strutting around on stage and striking body building poses but says she's keeping her eye on the prize.

"By going pro maybe I can get a little more exposure and help other people and inspire them. People take you more seriously as a personal trainer too if you've got those credentials and you can affect more lives," said Teri.

Since Teri started on her mission to achieving optimal health she's competed in the USA Champs, Minnesota Mayhem and most recently, The Diva Classic.

Despite enjoying competing, Teri says she enjoys the preparation it takes to get there.

"I think I'm a survivor of life and a lot of people are like what are you really training for and yeah I'm training for a competition but I'm training for the rest of my life...to be healthy," said Teri.

Follow Teri on Twitter @FCPChick, on Instagram fcpchick and on Facebook "Teri Tenseth Market" or send her an email at tereseltenseth@gmail.com.