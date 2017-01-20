The Miss Seven Rivers Scholarship Pageant will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 4:00pm at the Holmen High School Auditorium where the current Miss Seven Rivers, Christa Brehm and Miss Seven Rivers' Outstanding Teen, Amber Wuensch will pass on their crowns.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased the day of the event. For more information about the pageant or the Princess Program visit www.misssevenrivers.com.

The Princess program will accept walk-in applications the day of the pageant. This is not a competition but a workshop with local pageant titleholders. The cost is $25.00 to participate. The program is from 1:00-3:30pm. Your princess will receive a t-shirt, tiara, sash, 2 tickets to the Miss Seven Rivers pageant, and perform a dance during the pageant. All princesses should wear black pants to the event.

Visit their Facebook page: Miss Seven Rivers Scholarship Pageant/Miss Seven Rivers Outstanding Teen.