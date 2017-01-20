Family tree website leaves some feeling exposed

Wausau (WAOW) - A genealogy website gaining popularity is sparking some concern.

The free and easy-to-use website FamilyTreeNow.com generates personal information in seconds.

By entering your first and last name and selecting the entry with your birth date, you gain access to addresses for you and your family, including individuals loosely connected to you.

Unlike other popular family tree sites, FamilyTreeNow.com is free and appears to be more user friendly.

"This may be a little quicker," said Gary Gisselman, a historian for the Marathon County Historical Society. "And I think it's giving us some current information."

"It does seem to be easy to use," said Lt. Nathan Cihlar of the Wausau Police Department.

Although the interface is new, experts want to remind the community this information has been public for decades.

"We've had phone books for years," said Cihlar. "Where your information is publicly accessible."

Historians and law enforcement aren't concerned with the site causing any problems, but there is a way to remove your information if you're uncomfortable.

After you enter your name, click the "privacy" tab at the bottom of the page. From there, you can find a link that says "opt out."