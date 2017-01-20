Rep. Kind: Wisconsin farmers could be affected by late cabinet p - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Rep. Kind: Wisconsin farmers could be affected by late cabinet pick

LA CROSSE, WI (AP) - -

Congressman Ron Kind and a political scientist say the late nomination of the Georgia governor as U.S. agriculture secretary could impact Wisconsin farmers.

Kind tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the late pick could delay work on the next farm bill.

Kind says if and when Gov. Sonny Perdue is confirmed he will not have much time to work on transitional agricultural issues with outgoing Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Joe Heim says he doesn't believe President-elect Donald Trump has a strong understanding of agricultural issues.

Kind and Heim both agree that the most probable reason for the late appointment is due to the president-elect's inexperience.

Kind hopes the Trump administration works to improve economic issues.

