VIDEO: La Crosse Police look for "Jane Doe"

It happened in November when a van headed south down Lang Drive abruptly stopped. An officer on patrol turned around and pulled up behind the van, which was rocking back and forth.

The driver told the officer that a deer had jumped through the windshield of the van on the passenger side and ended up in the back of the van. With the deer still inside, the shaken drive was able to pull over.

Moments after the officer started talking with the driver, the deer bolted through the passenger side window of the van and ran off into the marsh apparently unharmed.

The driver wasn't injured either.