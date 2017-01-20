Holmen students watch the Inauguration

Holmen high school students had the opportunity to watch the Inauguration in Government class on Friday.

The students expressed their excitement about the historical day, saying it's a day they will remember. During Barack Obama's second inauguration, the students at Holmen said they were too young to really understand what was going on. On Friday, they felt excited to be able to follow the inauguration process as Donald Trump was sworn into office.

"The inauguration was really interesting because the first time or the last time that Obama was sworn into office I was only eight so I don't really remember anything about it but watching Trump being sworn in was really interesting because I've seen like his debates on TV before and I thought that we was more professional this time." Amber Callaway said.

I feel like the language that he used on his campaign to get into office was interesting. It will be interesting to see how he reflects that as he goes further into his presidency." Mason Peterson added.

Mrs. Rayburn, Social Studies teacher at Holmen high school said that students have been extremely interested in learning about campaigns and government because they have been following current news events about the election throughout the school year.