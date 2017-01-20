Festival looking to fill 50 positions

Festival Foods is looking to fill 50 open positions in their four area locations.

A two-day job fair was held for interested applicants. Friday from 2:00pm to 6:30pm at the Village Festival in La Crosse and Saturday, January 21 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the Onalaska location. Festival said the method of open interviews instead of traditional classified ads is a way for them to reach the younger generations.

"Our generation is kind of moving more towards social media and coming in and getting to know their employer," said HR Manager Serena Inman. "So this is just a different way of reaching out to that generation. They can just come in and chat with us and see what it's all about. It might be a great fit for them or it may not."

Inman said it's not unusual for Festival to have openings like this, but that also in this case they are gearing up to open a new location in Holmen this fall.

If you would like to apply, you can attend their hiring event in Onalaska on Saturday, January 21, or log on to their website for listings.