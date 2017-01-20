Injured Packers Nelson, Adams could be game-time decisions - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Injured Packers Nelson, Adams could be game-time decisions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - -

The Green Bay Packers may not know the status of injured receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison until just before the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that all three receivers would be "given every chance to play in the game." The Packers didn't have on-field work on Friday.

McCarthy says the team may make a decision on the receivers after the final practice of the week on Saturday. He says it's possible that at least one or two players may be pushed back to just before the game on Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Nelson was limited in practice this week as he recovers from broken ribs. He led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches.

