County Board passes 'Premier Resort Tax' ballot question 21 to 1

The La Crosse County Board discussed the potential of establishing a premier resort tax in the county during Thursday night's meeting.

Addressing infrastructure needs in the county continues to be a focus, with the county board brainstorming solutions.

Maureen Freedland, a Board Member representing District 4 was the only member who voted against placing a premier tourism tax question on the April 4 ballot during the January 19 meeting.

"I wanted to be a vote that was not in disharmony with the rest of the County Board, but it was a message that it's really the state's responsibility to take care of the roads," said Freedland.

With $89 million in unmet transportation, maintenance, and construction needs, County Board Chair Tara Johnson said something needs to change.

"There was a gasoline tax index in place for many years that amped up annually that met the needs on an ongoing basis much more directly than when they stopped that indexing and they've done nothing to infill," said Johnson.

That gas tax stopped in 2007 under Governor Doyle's administration and Johnson stressed that something has to give sooner or later.

"It's a challenge for everybody. What's concerning for us at the local level is, we've got to do something. We are not willing to keep kicking the can down the road and so we said let's hear from the public," added Johnson.

Bill Feehan, Chairman of the La Crosse County Republicans, expressed that this idea doesn't come without some opposition.

"It's unlikely that we're going to see an expansion in the sales tax, but I think people should educate themselves. This is not just a tax on tourism, if you look at it, it's an expansion of the sales tax on almost every good and service in La Crosse County. The Republican Party of La Crosse County clearly says, no more new taxes," said Feehan.

While it's still early in the process, "This came from the executive committee meeting a week ago, so we do not have a specific plan in place," added Johnson, county board members are asking community members to get involved.

In turn, encouraging them to educate themselves about the relief this tax may provide-a possibility of generating almost $6 million a year.

Public meetings will take place from now until the April 4 election, in an effort to address questions people may have.

