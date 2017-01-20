News 19 is in Atlanta with the "Packers Playoff Pass" coverage

Atlanta (WXOW) - The Packers will have a final practice on Saturday in Green Bay before they travel to Atlanta. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said the final determination on injured guys playing won't be made until after Saturday's practice, and some will be game time decisions.

News 19 Sports Director Scott Emerich is in Atlanta and will be there all weekend to bring you live coverage and the latest information with News 19's “Packers Playoff Pass” coverage.