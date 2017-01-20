News 19 is in Atlanta with the "Packers Playoff Pass" coverage - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

News 19 is in Atlanta with the "Packers Playoff Pass" coverage

Posted:

Atlanta (WXOW)The Packers will have a final practice on Saturday in Green Bay before they travel to Atlanta. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said the final determination on injured guys playing won't be made until after Saturday's practice, and some will be game time decisions.

Matchups for the NFC Championship game

Matchups for the AFC Championship game

News 19 Sports Director Scott Emerich is in Atlanta and will be there all weekend to bring you live coverage and the latest information with News 19's “Packers Playoff Pass” coverage. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.