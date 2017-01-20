Political Analyst Tim Dale Discusses Inauguration

UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale spent time with us during the presidential campaign, providing analysis. Following President Trump's inauguration, Dale spoke with us again, providing some perspective about the purpose behind the inauguration along with some analysis about President Trump's greatest challenges as he goes to work.
