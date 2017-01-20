La Crosse Airport hopes to attract more airlines

The La Crosse Regional Airport is looking to bring in another airline to provide service.

The airport currently has flights for American Airlines and Delta with destination hubs in Minneapolis and Chicago. The airport will help waive the landing fee and terminal rental for interested airlines.

Director Clinton Torp says offering more destinations will help get rid of layovers.

"Especially business travelers like to have less connections, so what we've really been concentrating on is a Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth direct connection," said Torp. "Those discussions are ongoing. It's a long process to be able to bring in a new airline service."

Torp says once an airline opens in the La Crosse Airport, the community support decides if they stay by booking flights. He says a new airline will promote commerce and attract those flying for leisure.