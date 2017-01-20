Stock Market opened by Jefferson Awards Foundation

When the stock market opens and closes, you'll find members of an organization ringing the bell.

Today on the NASDAQ Exchange, members of the Jefferson Awards Foundation took part.

The awards are given to a community member who makes significant contributions through volunteerism.

Each month, we choose someone nominated by community members.

WXOW is one of many television stations throughout the country participating in this program.

We are not alone in this project. Altra Federal Credit Union has been a partner since the beginning.