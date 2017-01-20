WalletHub survey names Midwest best place to raise a family in 2017

Minnesota was fourth on that list with Iowa coming in eighth and Wisconsin at eleventh.

Kelly Tschumper has embraced her Midwest roots.

"La Crosse is...I don't know. I just feel at home here," said Tschumper.

After moving to the area for college, she--like many others--decided to stay and raise a family. A mother to a 6-year-old son and a resident of La Crosse, Tschumper says education influenced her decision to stay.

"I came here for schooling, so I'm a UW-La Crosse alum," said Tschumper. "So great school system here as far as, you know, from elementary all the way up until college."

She admitted she has thought about moving, but she plans to stay in the Midwest.

"I'm happy in La Crosse," said Tschumper. "As far as branching out, and moving somewhere else, I have thought of that. You know it wouldn't be something where I would go out of state. I definitely love Wisconsin as a place to settle."

Tschumper says there are a lot of reasons the Midwest is great for raising a family including education and the low cost of living.

"I think compared to other areas, La Crosse living as far as rentals is pretty low," said Tschumper.

This week, the WalletHub survey reported that Wisconsin has one of the lowest child care costs in the country. Local organizations like The Parenting Place say Wisconsin also has higher standards for child care.

"They're looking at more than just the basic health and safety standards," said Betsy Halama, YoungStar Consultant. "They also consider what practices are good for child development and the level of education and training that providers have."

The Parenting Place offers play groups throughout the week and oversees the local YoungStars Program to help parents find the best child care at an affordable cost.

"The YoungStar program can help parents make an informed decision about where they send their children for childcare based on quality standards and what's the best fit for their child," said Halama.

With all of the resources available for families and things to do, Tschumper says she is not surprised by the high rankings.

"The Midwest has always been, you know, a place you know where people say people are nice here in the Midwest, so that doesn't really surprise me. It's a great place to live," said Tschumper.

The survey compared family-friendliness of all fifty states, looking at factors like family salary, affordable housing options, and the unemployment rate. Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin rounded the top three states in overall affordability.

You can see the results here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-raise-a-family/31065/.



