Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
La Crosse Central 77, Tomah 60 - Bailey Kale (Central): 18 points, surpasses 1,000 for career; Kobe King (Central): 30 points
Holmen 66, Sparta 58
West Salem 70, La Crescent 57 - Walter (WS): 16 points; Nolop (La Crescent): 18 points
G-E-T 72, Black River Falls 47 - Scherr (GET): 19 points; Chris Thompson (GET): 18 points; Anderson (BRF): 15 points
Westby 56, Viroqua 30 - Jesse Solberg (Westby): 16 points; Norse now 10-0
Seneca 82, La Farge 42
Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 52
Rochester Christian 71, Coulee Christian 46
Girls high school basketball
La Crosse Aquinas 69, La Crosse Logan 26 - Lexi Donarski (AQU): 18 points; Whittni Rezin and Kyah Steiner (AQU): 12 points each
Holmen 68, Sparta 34 - Brooklyn Paulson (Holmen): 17 points
Tomah 62, La Crosse Central 44
Cashton 60, Wonewoc-Center 11 - Lexy Schroeder (Cash): 15 points
Spring Grove 75, La Crescent 52
Boys high school hockey
Sparta 7, Madison La Follette 4
Girls high school hockey
Onalaska 7, Northern Edge 0
High school wrestling
P-E-M 84, La Crescent 0
Men's college basketball
NAIA:
Bellevue 74, #22 Viterbo University 57 - Bamke and Haberman (VU): 15 points each
NCAA:
Wayne State 66, Winona State 63 - final/overtime
Women's college basketball
NAIA:
Bellevue 71, Viterbo University 46 - V-Hawks now 2-21, 1-8 NSAA
NCAA:
Winona State University 62, Wayne State 41
College wrestling
#5 UW-L 44, UW-Oshkosh 3 - Eagles now 8-0
