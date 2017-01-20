Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

La Crosse Central 77, Tomah 60 - Bailey Kale (Central): 18 points, surpasses 1,000 for career; Kobe King (Central): 30 points

Holmen 66, Sparta 58

West Salem 70, La Crescent 57 - Walter (WS): 16 points; Nolop (La Crescent): 18 points

G-E-T 72, Black River Falls 47 - Scherr (GET): 19 points; Chris Thompson (GET): 18 points; Anderson (BRF): 15 points

Westby 56, Viroqua 30 - Jesse Solberg (Westby): 16 points; Norse now 10-0

Seneca 82, La Farge 42

Kickapoo 69, Ithaca 52

Rochester Christian 71, Coulee Christian 46

Girls high school basketball

La Crosse Aquinas 69, La Crosse Logan 26 - Lexi Donarski (AQU): 18 points; Whittni Rezin and Kyah Steiner (AQU): 12 points each

Holmen 68, Sparta 34 - Brooklyn Paulson (Holmen): 17 points

Tomah 62, La Crosse Central 44

Cashton 60, Wonewoc-Center 11 - Lexy Schroeder (Cash): 15 points

Spring Grove 75, La Crescent 52

Boys high school hockey

Sparta 7, Madison La Follette 4

Girls high school hockey

Onalaska 7, Northern Edge 0

High school wrestling

P-E-M 84, La Crescent 0

Men's college basketball

NAIA:

Bellevue 74, #22 Viterbo University 57 - Bamke and Haberman (VU): 15 points each

NCAA:

Wayne State 66, Winona State 63 - final/overtime

Women's college basketball

NAIA:

Bellevue 71, Viterbo University 46 - V-Hawks now 2-21, 1-8 NSAA

NCAA:

Winona State University 62, Wayne State 41

College wrestling

#5 UW-L 44, UW-Oshkosh 3 - Eagles now 8-0