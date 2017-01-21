Flu plagues Packers

It was announced Friday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson are both suffering from the flu.

Wide receiver, Nelson, who's already dealing with at least two broken ribs, was so under the weather that he did not participate in team activities at all on Friday, in fact, he did not even visit the facilities.

Rodgers on the other hand, who said the virus has been traveling around the squad, Mason Crosby also suffering the sickness, doesn't have symptoms as severe as Nelson.

Rodgers spoke to the media in Atlanta, explaining that he'd be adding even more rest and fluids to his routine, saying "I'll be okay," come Sunday, and is not listed on the official injury report.