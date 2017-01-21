Thousands of women, community advocates unite on Madison's Capital Square

Madison police say the numbers continue to grow in downtown Madison as thousands of people demonstrate in the Women's March on Madison.

Planners say the local event is being held in solidarity with some 250,000 people expected in Washington, D.C. who are participating in what's being billed as the National Day of Action.

Local organizer Lindsay Lemmer says the Madison event is the collective voice of all Wisconsin advocates for equality and inclusion. She says many people feel marginalized by the recent U.S. election and are afraid their hard-won rights will be lessened or taken away altogether and adds that the march is for all community members who supports women's rights.

The group's Facebook page relays that many of the groups participating include advocates for families, people of color, men and boys, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, people with disabilities, climate change advocates, religious communities and people from the LGBTQIA community.

The Madison March began at UW's campus at Library Mall, then traveled down State Street to end at the Capitol.