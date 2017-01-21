Saturday's local scores
Women's college basketball
UW-La Crosse 71, UW-Platteville 56 - Miller (UWL): 16 points; Clemment and DeNoyer (UWL): 14 points each; Eagles now 10-7
Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Fergus Falls) 69, Western Technical College 65 - Andrea DeWitte (WTC): 28 points
Men's college basketball
UW-La Crosse 77, UW-Platteville 66 - Eagles snap 4-game losing streak
Western Technical College 96, Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Fergus Falls) 68
Boys high school basketball
Bangor 67, Melrose-Mindoro 52 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 33 points
G-E-T 72, Prescott 70 - Chris Thompson (GET): 26 points, including go-ahead free throws
Westby 58, Markesan 44 - Jesse Solberg (Westby): 22 points
Girls high school basketball
Chippewa Falls 58, La Crosse Logan 38 - Tyanna Washa (Logan): 9 points
Rochester Lourdes 69, Caledonia 39
Grand Meadow 77, Spring Grove 57
G-E-T 71, Prescott 38 - Lexi Wagner (GET): 24 points
Melrose-Mindoro 78, Alma Center Lincoln 32
Boys high school hockey
West Salem 4, Eau Claire North 2
Onalaska 5, Waunakee 1 - Jacob Dirks (ONA): hat-trick
High school wrestling - Sparta Invite
1. Sparta, 169.5
2. Marshfield, 162.5
3. Reedsburg, 149
4. West Salem/Bangor, 132
5. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 126
High school gymnastics - Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton Invite
1. Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine/East Troy, 140.15
2. G-E-T Co-op 135.8
3. Middleton, 135.525
4. Holmen, 129.445
5. Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 125.725
*Maya Budin (GET) wins all-around (35.425)
NAHL hockey
Springfield Jr. Blues 9, Coulee Region Chill 3
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.