Saturday's local scores

Women's college basketball

UW-La Crosse 71, UW-Platteville 56 - Miller (UWL): 16 points; Clemment and DeNoyer (UWL): 14 points each; Eagles now 10-7

Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Fergus Falls) 69, Western Technical College 65 - Andrea DeWitte (WTC): 28 points

Men's college basketball

UW-La Crosse 77, UW-Platteville 66 - Eagles snap 4-game losing streak

Western Technical College 96, Minnesota State Community and Technical College (Fergus Falls) 68

Boys high school basketball

Bangor 67, Melrose-Mindoro 52 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 33 points

G-E-T 72, Prescott 70 - Chris Thompson (GET): 26 points, including go-ahead free throws

Westby 58, Markesan 44 - Jesse Solberg (Westby): 22 points

Girls high school basketball

Chippewa Falls 58, La Crosse Logan 38 - Tyanna Washa (Logan): 9 points

Rochester Lourdes 69, Caledonia 39

Grand Meadow 77, Spring Grove 57

G-E-T 71, Prescott 38 - Lexi Wagner (GET): 24 points

Melrose-Mindoro 78, Alma Center Lincoln 32

Boys high school hockey

West Salem 4, Eau Claire North 2

Onalaska 5, Waunakee 1 - Jacob Dirks (ONA): hat-trick

High school wrestling - Sparta Invite

1. Sparta, 169.5

2. Marshfield, 162.5

3. Reedsburg, 149

4. West Salem/Bangor, 132

5. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal, 126

High school gymnastics - Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton Invite

1. Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine/East Troy, 140.15

2. G-E-T Co-op 135.8

3. Middleton, 135.525

4. Holmen, 129.445

5. Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 125.725

*Maya Budin (GET) wins all-around (35.425)

NAHL hockey

Springfield Jr. Blues 9, Coulee Region Chill 3